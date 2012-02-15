LONDON - The number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit rose by 6,900 last month, official data showed on Wednesday.

ANALYSTS VIEWS:

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING FINANCIAL MARKETS:

"The UK labour report isn't too bad. The broad ILO measure of unemployment rose 48,000 in the last three months of 2011, which takes the total number of people unemployed to 2.671 million or 8.4 percent of the workforce. Rather confusingly this is actually down on the 2.685 million people that were unemployed in the three months to November. More significantly, employment actually rose 60,000 in the three months to December so there are now some signs of stabilisation in the labour market. Wage growth also picked up a touch to 2 percent y/y while the number of job vacancies also rose. With the purchasing managers' indices pointing to growth and rising employment there is reason for cautious encouragement on the labour market. Meanwhile the better than expected euro zone growth numbers are also a positive development on this front."

VICKY REDWOOD - CAPITAL ECONOMICS:

"The UK labour market data continue to paint a bit of a mixed picture, but the key point is that unemployment is still rising."

"We continue to expect unemployment to rise much further in response to the weakness in the wider economy. Meanwhile, pay growth in December remained as subdued as ever, with the annual growth rate of overall average earnings slipping from 2 percent to 1.8 percent. At least with inflation falling, the squeeze on real pay is easing. But it won't be for a few months yet until real pay actually starts to rise again."

AMIT KARA, UBS:

"I think it's a mixed picture, but more broadly in some sense it is a continuation of a broad trend we have seen for a while where the output data disappoints with the GDP figure negative for the quarter, but the labour market still holding up."

"Taking these numbers at face value it's probably another indication that productivity is very weak and it does beg the question whether the data is actually accurate or more likely the GDP numbers are accurate or not or prone to revision."

ALAN CLARKE - SCOTIA CAPITAL

"It's not a bad report by any means. Claimant count is up by only about 7,000....it's hardly going up."

"This chimes with the PMI surveys which suggest GDP is going up about 0.5 percent quarter on quarter. If there were any doubt that the worst news was in the past for the UK economy, these data should lay those concerns to rest."