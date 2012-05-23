LONDON, MAY 23 - British retail sales fell at their fastest monthly pace in more than two years in April, after a record drop in fuel sales and clothing sales were depressed by wet weather, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

The Bank of England's policymakers already saw a case for more monetary stimulus in May as the euro crisis posed risks to the faltering economy, minutes to their last meeting showed.

ANALYST COMMENT:

AMIT KARA, UBS

ON BOE MINUTES:

"The minutes have failed to explain the disconnect between the inflation report projections and the policy decision.

"As far as quantitative easing is concerned going forward, it is clear that the committee is finely balanced and therefore there is every chance that if conditions, particularly in the wholesale funding market, deteriorate then the central bank steps in again."

ON RETAIL SALES:

"We were well below consensus, the numbers did not surprise us too much, the weather played a key role. I'm looking out of the window now and the weather is looking good, so this month should be better.

"Overall the story is pretty much unchanged. The UK household is going to continue to endure a relative and an absolute adjustment in its lifestyle. These numbers and several numbers in the past, including the broader consumption data, have shown that households have also had a double-dip recession."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

ON RETAIL SALES:

"They were a bit weaker than expected (but) we need to look at the numbers not on a month-on-month basis but over a longer period just because of their volatility. I don't think you can read anything at all into the month-on-month numbers.

"If you look at three-month on three-month rates, they've been positive since October of last year so for the last seven months. It's currently running at 0.5 percent - it's not especially strong but it's not that bad."

ON BOE MINUTES:

"I don't they're quite as dovish as we thought they might be. I wouldn't have been surprised to see at least two members vote for more QE. In the event only one of them did and only one of them voted for 25 billion so it wasn't really as dovish as we thought. This suggests that more QE is a probably a little bit further away than we thought."

SAMUEL TOMBS, UK ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

ON BOE MINUTES:

"The relatively dovish tone of the minutes of May's MPC meeting suggest that the door to more QE is still open. Although David Miles remained the sole voice on the Committee calling for more QE, the Committee went as far as considering the case for more stimulus.

"Furthermore, the euro zone crisis has intensified since the meeting, while the Committee did not know about April's sharp fall in inflation at its meeting. Accordingly, it still looks like it won't take much to tip the Committee into doing more QE."

ON RETAIL SALES:

"If we continue to see data as weak as April's retail sales figures, then a resumption to QE may only be a couple of months away. Admittedly, the 2.3 percent monthly fall in sales volumes partly reflected sales returning to a more normal level after March's 2 percent surge."

"Nonetheless, we would not be surprised if retail sales trended lower over the remainder of this year, given the continued falls in real pay, weak consumer confidence and the recent damage to households' wealth caused by the euro-zone crisis."

JENS LARSEN, CHIEF EUROPEAN ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

"It's very clear that the MPC is ready to do more QE if need be.

"I think it says on the current outlook we'll stay but if we see a significant deterioration in the outlook for growth we'll move again. That is the game the MPC is playing it's trying to keep us firmly believing that QE is not off the table.

"The retail sales figures are extremely volatile at the best of times. Obviously I don't think they by themselves will sway the opinion of the MPC.

"I don't think we can read too much into a one month figure in April. It is consistent with an overall relatively weak underlying retail picture. How that maps into activity more generally is always a more open picture.

"I think on balance the MPC is unlikely to do more QE but it is a fine balance.

"The MPC could step in and do more QE if the outlook deteriorates. I think we'd need to see some significant impact on the UK growth outlook before they do."

HOWARD ARCHER, CHIEF UK ECONOMIST, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"While a number of special factors contributed to the marked drop in retail sales in April, the fact is that they fell 2.3% month-on-month overall which weighs down on the prospects for the economy returning to growth in the second quarter - particularly as it has to deal with the overall hit to activity that will come from the extra day's public holiday in June arising from the Queen's Diamond Jubilee."

"Hopefully, inflation will fall back appreciably further and support consumer spending, but this looks like being a gradual process. Even if consumer price inflation does eventually fall back appreciably further, unemployment is likely to remain high and wage growth muted so the overall environment will likely still be pretty tough for consumers."

DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS

"The BoE minutes were pretty much in line with what we'd expected. We thought there'd be some chance that perhaps another committee member may have voted for more QE, given the weakness in the Bank's inflation forecast. But in the end that did not happen. The text of minutes is certainly fairly balanced. It doesn't shut the door on extension in asset purchases if the economic environment backdrop weakens further. I wouldn't characterise them as particularly dovish or hawkish - they are fairly balanced, which perhaps is a surprise given where the inflation forecast is.

"On retail sales, our forecasts had been for a sharp drop and I'm not surprised to see one. Most of that is for erratic Greece. Also, Easter was relatively early this year and the weather changed quite dramatically between March and April. If you take out the impact of fuel, you're really looking at an underlying picture which is not as bad as the headline data suggests. So some upward drift in the volume of core retail sales, but it's not very strong."

PHILIP SHAW AT INVESTEC

ON BOE MINUTES:

"The voting pattern isn't a big surprise but the headline number seems to disguise the fact that the vote was probably closer in terms of balance of arguments expressed at the meeting. There was certainly a view that more QE could be supplied looking forward. Our guess is, with European developments especially uncertain, the MPC will probably sanction further asset purchases later on in the year."

ON RETAIL SALES:

"The headline number is very weak indeed, but that's mainly due to the effect of lower fuel sales over the threatened strike period. Nonetheless, stripping that out, there is still a big drop in sales, which is probably weather related. So it's very difficult to get a gauge of underlying strength of high street activity from these numbers given so very big distorting factors."

DAVID PAGE, ECONOMIST AT LLOYDS

"The minutes have shown some indecision on the committee. Our own expectation is that perhaps more members might have voted for more QE.

"The minutes do show that QE is still a finely balanced decision and we still fully expect QE to come about in the second half of this year."

"Certainly today's other data on retail sales are sharper than the market expected. The fall in retail sales adds to concern about the economy going forward.

"The core fell back in line with our own forecasts and basically undid some very buoyant numbers in march.

"We're surprised as well by the scale of the fall in petrol sales.

"The underlying trend in sales is still pretty subdued and we would expect it to weaken in the coming months."

KEY POINTS

- Biggest monthly fall in retail sales volumes since Jan 2010

- Biggest annual fall in retail sales volumes since Aug 2011

- Weakest 3m/3m rise in retail sales volumes since Sept 2011

- Biggest monthly fall in non-food stores sales since Jan 2010

- Biggest monthly fall in textile, clothing and footwear sales since June 2008

- Biggest monthly drop in fuel sales since records began in Feb 1996

- Retail sales deflator at 1.7 percent, weakest since Nov 2009

(Reporting by UK Economics)