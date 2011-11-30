BEIJING China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for its banks on Wednesday by 50 basis points for the first time in nearly three years to ease credit strains and shore up activity in the world's second-largest economy.

ZHIWEI ZHANG, CHINA ECONOMIST AT NOMURA IN HONG KONG:

"I think the move is partially driven by capital outflows in November. Also, it may indicate that the economy has weakened quite bit and that the official PMI reading does not look very good."

SHI CHENYU, ECONOMIST WITH THE INVESTMENT BANKING UNIT OF INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA:

"It's a surprising move -- the market was not expecting the central bank to (cut RRR) so fast.

"The move sends a clear message that the central bank is ready to relax its policy stance. The rare capital outflow in October may become a frequent thing next year, and the decision-makers have to adjust to these changes."

HUA ZHONGWEI, ANALYST WITH HUACHUANG SECURITIES IN BEIJING:

"It's the start of a relaxation cycle, and the central bank is expected to take more steps.

"The economic slowdown is there, and capital inflows are set to fall further, and many banks are finding liquidity shortages.

"However, I still don't think China will cut benchmark interest rates in the coming months because that would mark a fundamental change rather than a fine-tuning."

