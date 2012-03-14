LONDON - The number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit rose more than forecast last month to the highest level since November 2009, official data showed.

ANALYSTS' COMMENTS:

SAMUEL TOMBS, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The figures paint a generally weak picture, with unemployment rising further and pay growth weakening sharply.

"Admittedly, employment is still rising - but only by 9,000 on the timeliest LFS measure in the three months to January.

"What's more, that increase was entirely due to an increase in part-time workers - the number of people working full time fell by 50,000 over the same period.

"Furthermore, with the rise in employment failing to match the growth in the workforce, ILO unemployment rose again, by 28,000. And more recently, the claimant count rose by a monthly 7,200 in February.

"So as things stand, the recent pick-up in economic growth seems to be insufficient to bring down unemployment.

"Meanwhile, the annual growth rate of average earnings (excluding bonuses) fell from 2 percent in December to 1.1 percent in January - the weakest rate since November 2009. So despite falling inflation, real pay is still falling sharply."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK:

"The unemployment numbers are not that far away from expectations.

"There's definitely signs things have stabilised. The total employment numbers are up albeit not quite as strongly as they were in the previous month," he said.

"This is looking more like a 1970s evolution, when you plot the evolution of unemployment and employment it looks very similar to what happened in the 70s."

"I think one of the interesting parts of the survey is the weekly earnings number which is substantially weaker than expected.

"That just highlights the persistent weakness of wages relative to prices and despite the fact there is typically a six month lag between changes in inflation and changes in wages, we still haven't really seen any improvement in wages.

"The good thing is inflation is coming down so that will improve from the inflation side of things but it certainly hasn't been improving from the wage side of things."

ROSS WALKER, RBS:

"The employment data looked as much as expected in terms of the headline figures.

"Looking at the detail of the employment numbers it's all rather stagnant, sort of flat in the latest three months. There's a larger drop in full-time employment offset by part-time, so the mix doesn't look particularly favourable.

"I guess the only bright spot...is the rather artificial boost from self-employment we'd seen in previous months wasn't there this time so the distortion doesn't seem to be there.

"The underlying picture is still fairly sluggish, a combination of public sector lay-offs and on latest numbers the private sector job creation is not large enough to offset that.

"Negligible (impact on the budget), I don't think this is going to come as any great surprise."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"The unemployment figures aren't too bad in the sense that the level of joblessness remains high, but the level appears to have flattened out.

"What is a surprise is the weakness of pay growth, with the drop in the rate of headline earnings down to 1.4 percent, it is not only due to bonuses. There seems to be some softness in regular pay growth as well.

"The drop in the rate in ex-bonus pay growth is surprising and perhaps sits a bit uncomfortably with anecdotal evidence.

"Risks to the economy remain, although arguably they have lessened over the past 3 months. But from what we can see from the current numbers, unemployment does not appear to be set to reach the heights that were feared at the end of last year.

"At the same time, without a strong rebound in growth it is hard to see this high level of unemployment coming down materially any time soon.

"It would be logical for the chancellor to talk about new initiatives to reduce youth unemployment. While this would be the right thing to do, it will take a while to turn unemployment around, in particular structural unemployment.

