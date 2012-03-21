LONDON Public sector borrowing was almost twice as high as expected in February, as a drop in income tax receipts failed to offset higher public spending, official data showed on Wednesday, though the finance minister remains on track to undershoot his borrowing targets for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of England officials showed increased concern about oil prices and future wage inflation when they left policy steady in March, minutes to their Monetary Policy Committee meeting showed.

The MPC voted 7-2 to keep the quantitative easing asset purchase target steady at 325 billion pounds, with Adam Posen and David Miles again urging a rise to 350 billion.

ANALYSTS' COMMENTS

TOM VOSA, NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK:

"The borrowing numbers were disappointing. What we're seeing here seems to be quite a sharp fall in receipts. It's whether the ONS ended up being more aggressive in January than we had thought, so the improvement is really the shift in the timing of payments. We may get some revisions after all.

"Given that February was a longer month than usual, we would have thought VAT receipts would have been much higher than they have come in. So it could be we will see some revisions in due course."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"The public finances had enjoyed a run of data that were showing an improvement on the previous year. This figure is completely out of the blue. It seems to be a combination of a fall in tax receipts and a big increase in government spending. Exactly why that is the case is not clear at this stage but it provides an uncomfortable background for the budget later today.

"Several MPC members (have been) cautioning that inflation may not come down quickly this year and that further QE may be off the cards. The minutes actually show that the arguments are more balanced within the committee and that it's still quite possible that we get further asset purchases being sanctioned over the coming months."

KEY FIGURES FOR UK PUBLIC BORROWING (IN BLN STG)

FEB F'CAST

PSNB-ex 15.183 8.00

PSNB 12.909 N/F

PSNCR -7.769 N/F

KEY POINTS

- Record high PSNB-Ex for a February month

- The ONS said public sector net debt as a percentage of GDP (excluding financial interventions) was 63.1 percent.