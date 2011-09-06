LONDON The Swiss National Bank said on Tuesday it would set a minimum exchange rate target of 1.20 francs to the euro and would enforce it by buying foreign currency in unlimited quantities.

Following are analysts' comments on the move.

GAVIN FRIEND, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, NABCAPITAL, LONDON

"We thought they would probably push on with the negative yield side a bit longer ... Now they have made it quite clear they are aiming for a substantial and immediate weakening of the franc.

"The extent to which the SNB need to intervene in FX markets will depend on how successful they are in creating negative yields.

"Our model suggests a minimum rate of 1.25 in euro/Swiss is needed to ward off a deflationary threat, which suggests we could see a move to 1.25-1.30 over the coming weeks.

"It closes down the safe havens and will push gold higher. ... It will perhaps help euro/dollar at the margins and keep it within a $1.40-$1.45 range."

JEREMY COOK, CHIEF ECONOMIST, WORLD FIRST, LONDON

"That was the single largest foreign exchange move I have ever seen. The Swiss franc has lost close on 9 percent in the past 15 minutes. This dwarfs moves seen post Lehman brothers, 7/7, and other major geo-political events in the past decade.

"The Swiss have had enough and have said today that they are willing to buy foreign currencies in 'unlimited amounts'. This is intervention on a grand scale.

"This turns up the heat on the euro zone and other economies who have benefited from weakening their currency in the past couple of years."

FABIAN HELLER, CREDIT SUISSE

"The SNB has already said it wouldn't tolerate any tightening through a strong currency. They've already added liquidity, but they've obviously not reached the levels versus the euro they were hoping for so they are taking more drastic steps now.

"They've opened up the scope now in terms of adding liquidity further. They will do as much as needed to prevent the euro/Swiss franc falling below 1.20. They are ready to do as much as necessary."

NIKOLA STEPHAN, INFORMA GLOBAL MARKETS

"The lower than expected August inflation print seems to have convinced the SNB that now is good time for further measures just as the Swiss franc was starting to gather more strength again.

"The introduction of a currency floor has been on the agenda for a while and almost instantly lifted the pair off recent lows and above the 1.20 target.

"With little other options left, the SNB will deliver on its promise to defend this level with determination, however, if markets decide to test the central bank resolve, this job will not be an easy one."

SIMON DERRICK, HEAD OF CURRENCY RESEARCH AT BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, LONDON

"The last time they tried it was in the 1970s and it worked in the short term, but it came at an enormous cost and led to a huge burst of inflation. The move now should work in the short term, but in the long term they are providing investors who are looking to exit the euro zone debt crisis with an easy route."

MARTIN NEFF, CREDIT SUISSE

"I am relatively optimistic that the national bank can push this through. At 1.10 the franc was way overvalued, so massively that sooner or later a depreciation needed to happen. One can assume that the franc will stabilise at around this level (1.20) and maybe even go beyond it."

ALESSANDRO BEE, SARASIN

"I think it will work. One will think twice about speculating against this target because the SNB is with its back against the wall. They've exploited all other options.

"Short term its clearly positive because Swiss exporters get supported.

"Longer term you could say it bears inflationary risks."

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO, ANALYST, NOMURA INTERNATIONAL

"Rate cut expectations (in Hungary) will start to grow further but this totally misunderstands how the MPC is thinking at the moment as risk premia is still key and unaffected by this move (by the SNB).

"It is of course very marginally positive for households but only vs how bad things got across the middle of the year, and we should remember how far underwater households are already."

LARS CHRISTENSEN, ANALYST, DANSKE BANK

"This is extremely good news and very positive for (the Polish zloty, Hungarian forint and Romanian leu). The SNB is showing great resolve here, and it is very positive for risk appetite and will be very helpful in stabilising the financial situation."

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; compiled by Patrick Graham)