LONDON Public finances posted their biggest monthly surplus in four years in January, driven by a drop in local government borrowing and a modest rise in ax receipts, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS:

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS:

"January's UK public finance figures show that government borrowing remains on track to undershoot the OBR's forecast for this year.

"Although last year's VAT rise is no longer boosting growth of tax receipts, the 50 percent income tax rate should have boosted self-assessment receipts.

"It now looks like borrowing in 2011/12 as a whole could come in as low as 117 billion pound.

"Together with the recent pick-up in the economic data, this might help the Chancellor to claim at next month's Budget that his Plan A is still working.

"We still think that borrowing will be much harder to pull down further ahead once economic growth slows - potentially leading to the loss of the UK's AAA rating. But for now, the Chancellor is likely to stick with his austerity plans."

VICTORIA CADMAN, INVESTEC:

"It is another good outturn for the chancellor, in particular as we are just a month before his budget and only few months left in this fiscal year.

The figures are promising and remain relatively firm despite the anniversary of the VAT hike coming through.

The numbers put the chancellor well on track to undershoot the 127 billion pound borrowing the OBR has forecast for the year.

The Chancellor has created some headroom, a decent buffer should something hit the UK economy and turn the economy downwards again.

We are doubtful that there will be big giveaways in the budget. He will bank the headroom and create a buffer for unwelcome events and show to agencies like Moody's that he is serious about tackling the deficit."

KEY POINTS

- Biggest PSNB-ex surplus since January 2008

- Public sector net debt as a percentage of GDP came in at 63 percent, a record for a January month.