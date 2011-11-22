In a move coordinated with the U.S. and Canada, Britain ordered all its financial institutions on Monday to stop any business with Iranian banks, including the central bank of Iran.

Following are reactions to the move:

UK TREASURY SPOKESPERSON

"To be clear, this is not a trade ban, but is a financial restriction severing all business relationships and transactions between the UK financial sector and Iranian banks. These restrictions do not prohibit companies from dealing with Iranian companies."

JOHN SOLOMON, DIRECTOR OF THREAT FINANCE RESEARCH FOR WORLD-CHECK (a company owned by Thomson Reuters)

"It's going to affect trade finance which has a derivative effect on oil trade. That seems clear."

"The U.S. and UK are now in perfect sync in these expansive sanctions on the government of Iran. The loopholes have been closed, it's been made decisively clear that international financial dealings with Iran will no longer be tolerated, so it's tantamount to Iran being off limits."

"From the perspective of the private sector, business will likely be caught in the middle of these geopolitical tensions and pressures. These developments will require banks and other businesses to ratchet up their compliance programmes related to Iran sanctions to unprecedented levels."

MICHAEL E. ZOLANDZ, PARTNER AT SNR DELTON IN WASHINGTON

"It means that the compliance officers at UK and U.S. financial institutions are going to have a very busy day as they evaluate the impact of this. They're going to have to look at their counterparties and their customers and reassess their level of exposure risk."

"It probably won't have any dramatic immediate impact on account holders or capital flows. What it will do is require the UK and U.S. compliance and risk managers to evaluate their potential exposure to Iran-related risk via their customers. I suspect there's not going to be any immediate dramatic or sudden impact but probably some forward-looking knock-on effects."

"Given what will likely occur in the U.S., it will really amplify the focus and attention on any transactions with a nexus to Iran."

"What it does it creates essentially a tighter ring fence around primarily petroleum transactions. What will happen here, or at least the desired impact of these announcements is those financial entities that still do transact business with the Central Bank of Iran, either trade in petroleum or other reasons, they're going to find it harder as counterparties to interact with UK financial institutions and U.S. financial institutions. You're amplifying the profile of Iran-related risk so that any entity that is dealing with both a UK or U.S. financial institution and also an Iranian entity will find themselves facing greater regulatory scrutiny by UK and U.S. financial institutions because of their nexus to Iran."

"Essentially Iran could still trade oil for other items. It wouldn't impact petroleum trades but it would impact letters of credit to sell goods into Iran. There wouldn't be a UK or U.S. financial institution to issue that letter of credit. You'd have to find another bank."

"The volume of attention directed towards third-party risk is now going to be much louder because the UK has now made a very definitive statement that its financial institutions will not do business with Iran directly. So as a result what that means sub rosa is 'And we will also be paying greater attention to those that are doing business indirectly.' I suspect there will be regulatory attention and requests for information related to those business dealings."

STEFAN REISINGER, ATTORNEY AT FULBRIGHT AND JAWORSKI LLP IN WASHINGTON, SPECIALIZING IN SANCTIONS AND EXPORT CONTROL LAWS

"The most fundamental issue of course is that from this point forward are going to have to cut off all transactions with banks in Iran including the central bank. Practically speaking this means searching through their database and identifying any accounts that may belong to Iran."

"It will also have a cascade effect of prohibiting money transfers involving Iranian banks."

"They're going to have to take their screening software and immediately add a whole new universe of transactions that are going to be prohibited, which will be a daunting task to say the least."

"I think clients are--and rightly so--extremely cautious and concerned about any potential connections they have to Iran even if those connections are at present legal. I think they fully understand that the political winds of change are leading towards increasing sanctions on Iran to the point that their business in the US and European Union is going to be at risk if they continue to have those relationships with Iran."

"There's certainly been a much higher degree of caution and concern expressed by clients that are considering transactions in the United States or European Union on the impact of any Iranian business they have would have on those transactions. Quite a number of clients are abandoning any business they have in Iran."

