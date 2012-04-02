LONDON British manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in 10 months in March, driven by the strongest pick-up in new orders in a year, increasing the chance

that the economy grew in the first three months of 2012 and avoided recession.

***********************************************************

MARCH FEB JAN F'CAST

- Headline activity index highest since May 2011

- Output growth picks up, close to January's 9-month high

- New orders increase, index at highest since March 2011

- Input prices rise at the fastest pace since August 2011

- Output prices rise at fastest pace since Sept 2011

- Stocks of finished goods rising at record pace

- Employment index falls, shows stagnating staffing levels

************************************************************

(Reporting by London bureau)