LONDON British manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in 10 months in March, driven by the strongest pick-up in new orders in a year, increasing the chance
that the economy grew in the first three months of 2012 and avoided recession.
- Headline activity index highest since May 2011
- Output growth picks up, close to January's 9-month high
- New orders increase, index at highest since March 2011
- Input prices rise at the fastest pace since August 2011
- Output prices rise at fastest pace since Sept 2011
- Stocks of finished goods rising at record pace
- Employment index falls, shows stagnating staffing levels
