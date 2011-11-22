LONDON Britain's public sector net borrowing excluding financial interventions was slightly lower than expected in October, as growth in tax revenue outpaced spending, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

The figures, which come a week before Chancellor George Osborne presents his autumn budget statement to parliament, suggest the government remains on track to meet its deficit reduction goal this fiscal year.

KEY POINTS

- Public sector net debt as a percentage of GDP (excluding financial interventions) was 62.3 percent in October, a record for a month of October and the third highest since records began in March 1993.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS:

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE:

"It is in line with expectations and gives some chance that the government meets its forecast."

"I would expect some overshoot in the target this year, but it is key what happens next week. This is the last data that will be included in the OBR's projections."

"I think the numbers are a little reassuring but the fundamental problem of the slowdown in growth remains. Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne will have to tackle the fundamental problem of growth in his speech next week."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE:

"It's in line with expectations and lower than a year ago, so the deficit continues to fall from where it was. But it could be that this is the calm before the storm, and I'm sure we'll find that out from the chancellor next week."

"It tends to take a while before the impact (of weaker growth) is felt."

ROSS WALKER, RBS:

"The figures are bang in line with consensus. We've got seven months of data and the deficit reduction is almost exactly in line with what the OBR forecast at the time of the budget."

"We're looking for a small overshoot in borrowing but not to the extent that would throw fiscal consolidation off course. The big picture is it's doing what they set out to do. The months ahead will be trickier but there is nothing to justify some of the gloomier prognostications."