LONDON British manufacturing activity shrank for a second successive month in November as output and new orders fell and companies cut staff at the fastest pace in more than two years, a purchasing managers' survey showed on Thursday.

ANALYST COMMENT

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIA CAPITAL

"It's not really a game changer today, down a couple of ticks. It's a small share of the economy and it is still pointing to a reasonable pace of contraction in manufacturing output.

"The real interest for me is the services sector PMI on Monday because last month the expectations component jumped. That may actually tell us that the thing is going to rise this month.

"It would be consistent with France and Germany, but I don't think it changes the underlying trend which should be downwards and consistent with the UK dipping into a mild recession."

ROB DOBSON, SENIOR ECONOMIST, MARKIT

"The manufacturing engine has run out of steam. Output is falling at the fastest rate since early 2009 as order inflows from domestic and overseas markets continue to deteriorate. Jobs are consequently being lost at the fastest rate for over two years as producers seek to scale back operating capacity in line with a darkening economic outlook.

"The lack of new work is forcing manufacturers to rely on previously-placed orders to avoid sharper cutbacks in output and employment. This cannot go on indefinitely, and job losses will inevitably mount if order books continue to weaken.

"Manufacturers are also running down their warehouse stock levels to cut costs. Two of the props underpinning the rebound in economic growth in the third quarter, inventories and industry, are therefore more likely to act as a drag on the economy in the final quarter than give support. However, falling input costs and muted selling price inflation may provide so me s cope for further stimulus from the Bank of England."

