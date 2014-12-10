The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON The head of Britain's financial watchdog and three other executives will lose their bonuses after a scathing report said the regulator mishandled the announcement of a review into life insurance policies and was slow to restore market order.

The independent inquiry, led by Simon Davis, a lawyer at Clifford Chance, said the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was wrong to brief a reporter about the review and "seriously inadequate" in the way it dealt with the ensuing sell-off in insurance shares.

The critical report will cause considerable embarrassment to the FCA's Chief Executive Martin Wheatley, who will lose a bonus of up to 115,000 pounds (114,933 pounds). The regulator was launched just 18 months ago as a fresh start after its predecessor failed to spot the 2007-09 financial crisis.

Panicking investors dumped shares in Aviva, Legal & General and Prudential on March 28 after the FCA's head of supervision, Clive Adamson, was quoted in The Daily Telegraph as saying the regulator would investigate if those locked in pension pots had been treated fairly.

Investors feared insurers would face huge compensation bills, but the FCA took six hours after the market open to clarify that the review did not intend to look into mis-selling.

The strategy and the manner in which the Telegraph journalist was briefed was "high risk, poorly supervised and inadequately controlled", the inquiry found.

The report, which was ordered by Chancellor George Osborne, and which cost the regulator 3.8 million pounds to produce, singled out Adamson, communications chief Zitah McMillan and head of markets David Lawton for failing to tell Wheatley about the chaos in the insurance market in time.

Adamson, who had not spoken directly to the newspaper reporter or read the article when first published, and McMillan are leaving the watchdog, while Lawton will stay on, the FCA said on Monday. All three will forgo their bonuses.

The remaining five members of the FCA's executive committee will see their bonuses cut by a quarter.

The FCA said its has improved how it identifies, controls and releases price-sensitive information.

"The board fully accepts Mr Davis' criticisms and on behalf of the FCA we apologise for the mistakes that were made", FCA Chairman John Griffith-Jones said.

Wheatley was "disadvantaged by the failures" of Adamson, Lawton and McMillan, the report said, adding that he should take credit for coordinating a public response, although it should have been issued sooner.

The regulator said it has "full confidence" in Wheatley.

Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament's Treasury Select Committee, which will quiz Davis later on Wednesday, said the FCA's errors were shocking, went "all the way to the top" and that the committee would examine the remedies proposed.

The report showed that the Bank of England, which also supervises insurers, had not been told about the insurance review ahead of time even though they are meant to liaise.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)