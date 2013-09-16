British bank Shawbrook rejects $1 bln buyout proposal
March 7 Britain's Shawbrook Group Plc said on Tuesday it had rejected a proposal be bought by two private equity firms for 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
LONDON, Sept 16 British insurers managing 1.8 trillion pounds of assets have slashed investment in the UK stock market by more than half over 10 years, continuing a trend of diversification and allocating more cash overseas in search of higher yield, a report showed.
According to data published on Monday by industry body the Association of British Insurers (ABI), allocations to UK equities, once a core asset class, stood at 11 percent in 2012, having declined steadily from 24 percent in 2002.
This leaves UK insurers' home stock market among the smallest components of their investment portfolios with the proportion put in overseas stocks having risen from 10 percent to 17 percent over a decade.
The ABI report also said Britain's insurance industry collected $311 billion in premium income last year, making it the third largest in the world after the United States, worth $1.27 trillion, and Japan with $654 billion.
British insurers are paying out 187 million pounds per day to their customers, the ABI said, including 57.5 million pounds to clients with savings and investment policies, and 37.1 million pounds to annuity holders.
March 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO/BOOKER: The hefty savings that can be made by reducing food waste are one of the factors behind Tesco's 3.7 billion pound ($4.5 billion) takeover offer for wholesaler Booker, the British supermarket chain's chief executive says. * BRITAIN RETAIL: British consumers are cutting back on non-essential spending as the impact of last year's Brexit vote pushe
March 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.