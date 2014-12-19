LONDON British mutual insurance firms Family Investments and Engage Mutual have agreed to merge, the firms said on Friday, without giving financial details.

The newly-combined company will have around 6 billion pounds in assets under management, the firms said in a statement.

Family CEO Simon Markey will be chief executive and Engage Mutual’s Christina McComb will become chairman, they added.

Shock British pension reform has dented sales at life insurers this year, and was seen as a key factor behind Aviva (AV.L)'s recent $8.8 billion deal to buy Friends Life FLG.L.

British mutual insurance group LV= [LV.UL] said on Thursday it had agreed to take over the majority of rival company Teachers Assurance.

