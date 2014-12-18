A new car is displayed on the forecourt of a Ford dealership at Portslade near Brighton in southern England January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON The average cost of a comprehensive UK car insurance policy rose 0.3 percent in November to 590 pounds, the third successive month of rises, a Towers Watson survey said on Thursday.

Overall, price rises over the past three months were 2.1 percent, Towers Watson said in a statement. This follows around three years of falls totalling 32.5 percent, Towers Watson added.

Analysts say British motor insurers such as Admiral and Direct Line have been operating in a highly competitive market, contributing to price pressures.

The data is based on the Confused.com Car Insurance Price Index.

