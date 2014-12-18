Police say treating incident near parliament as terrorism-related
LONDON British police said they were treating an incident in which a policeman was stabbed inside the perimeter of Britain's parliament building as a terrorist incident. [nL5N1GZ4PF]
LONDON The average cost of a comprehensive UK car insurance policy rose 0.3 percent in November to 590 pounds, the third successive month of rises, a Towers Watson survey said on Thursday.
Overall, price rises over the past three months were 2.1 percent, Towers Watson said in a statement. This follows around three years of falls totalling 32.5 percent, Towers Watson added.
Analysts say British motor insurers such as Admiral and Direct Line have been operating in a highly competitive market, contributing to price pressures.
The data is based on the Confused.com Car Insurance Price Index.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
LONDON British police said they were treating an incident in which a policeman was stabbed inside the perimeter of Britain's parliament building as a terrorist incident. [nL5N1GZ4PF]
EDINBURGH Scotland's devolved parliament suspended a planned vote on Wednesday to give its government a mandate to seek a new independence referendum after an attack on Britain's Houses of Parliament in London which police said they were treating as a terrorist incident.
BRUSSELS The European Union's chief negotiator for Britain's exit from the bloc spelled out on Wednesday the EU's conditions and priorities for the talks, stressing the need for early agreements on citizens' rights, money and borders.