AMSTERDAM Dutch state-owned insurer ASR on Thursday published first half earnings that showed its solvency declining sharply under new European rules that come into effect in January 2016.

The ASR statement comes after reports earlier this month from Dutch insurers Delta Lloyd and Aegon, whose shares each fell sharply after they reported likely solvency ratios that appeared much lower than analysts had been expecting under Europe's new Solvency II regime..

ASR said Thursday that under the old rules, its solvency ratio rose to 297 percent. But under the new Solvency II regime, solvency would be just 185 percent.

The company also reported first-half earnings that showed a net profit of 397 million euros ($450 million) up from 180 million euros in the first-half of 2014. The rise was attributed to a mix of better investment results and better operating results.

"The results show that ASR is ready for an independent private future," the company said in a statement.

The Dutch government intends to privatise ASR, part of the defunct Belgian bank and insurer Fortis, but has yet to set a date.

