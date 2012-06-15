FRANKFURT/LONDON European life insurers are turning their backs on guaranteed-return savings policies, historically their flagship product, because rock-bottom interest rates and tough new capital rules are making it harder to eke a profit from them.

Europe's top 20 insurers sold ten percent fewer such products in the first four months of 2012, while sales of unit-linked policies - whose returns depend solely on investment performance - rose 3 percent, regulator EIOPA said this week.

The trend is expected to continue, with big listed insurers such as Allianz (ALVG.DE) and Axa (AXAF.PA), under pressure to hit demanding share price targets, leading the exodus from the guaranteed market in an effort to protect their profits.

"The capital market-oriented, stock exchange-listed companies will withdraw to some extent ... and try to remove the focus on guarantees," said Sven Jansen, a partner at German banking and insurance consultancy ZEB.

"The longer the low-interest rate phase continues, the more marked the problem will become."

Guaranteed returns have been a headache for insurers since central banks slashed rates to prop up the economy during the 2008 crisis, dragging down yields on the bonds that make up the bulk of their investment portfolios.

The consequent drop in insurers' investment income has squeezed the profit they make from policies that pay minimum guaranteed returns, while some products promising generous payouts have even become loss-making.

This earnings pressure grows the longer rates stay low, because maturing bonds force insurers to re-invest an ever-greater chunk of their assets at lower yields. With the low rates era now entering its fourth year, making it the longest such period since the end of the second world war, the sector is starting to hurt.

"We are suffering under low interest rates and it is creating serious worries for the industry," the finance chief of one major European insurer told Reuters, asking not to be named.

Politicians in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, are keenly aware of the danger low interest rates pose to savings products that lie close to the hearts of voters.

"It is threatening the provision of pensions," said Volker Wissing, deputy head of the parliamentary section of the Free Democrats, part of Germany's ruling government coalition.

Insurers are also anxious to cut their exposure to guaranteed products because they will be forced to underpin them with much bigger cash reserves when Europe's new Solvency II capital regime for the sector comes into force in 2014.

Some insurers that have been slow to adjust could face capital shortfalls that will be exposed when they publish their first set of Solvency II accounts in 2013, said Urs Ramseier, a partner at Zurich-based bond investor Twelve Capital.

"That's when people will start to realise the problem," Ramseier said.

"They're not going bust overnight - it's like an animal which is bleeding."

JAPANESE LESSONS

Nine Japanese life insurers collapsed between 1997 and 2001 after the Bank of Japan cut rates close to zero to ward off recession in the mid-1990s, dragging yields lower and making guaranteed payouts unsustainable.

A wave of consolidation swept over the survivors, with just 15 of the 31 names on the Life Insurance Association of Japan's 1996 membership list remaining by 2005, according to Barclays Capital.

Analysts reckon the European industry as a whole will avoid the same fate, in part because it has learnt from the experience of its Japanese counterpart.

Most European insurers were quick to reduce guarantees on new products when yields began to fall in 2008, and were able to hedge some of their remaining exposure.

Japan's insurers were hampered by much more generous guarantees than those offered by their European peers, and also had to absorb a dramatic stock market slump that has not been replicated in Europe.

"For the companies we rate, we don't believe there will be a stressed situation in the short to medium term, although profitability will come down," said Antonello Aquino, an analyst at credit rating agency Moody's.

European consumers shaken by the euro zone debt crisis crave the security of guaranteed products more than ever, analysts said, but the blunt truth is that insurers no longer see them as a viable business proposition.

Assekurata, a German insurance-focused rating agency, calculates that insurers have to wait 12 years to break even on a typical 30-year guaranteed policy because of high set-up costs, and receive a return of just 0.92 percent over the lifetime of the contract.

"It's hard to construct a guaranteed product, and yields of under 1 percent certainly provide no sales argument," said Assekurata analyst Lars Heerman.

However, mutually-owned insurers, unhindered by return-hungry investors, could exploit a profitable niche by developing guaranteed products tailored for Europe's growing number of elderly people, ZEB's Jansen said.

(Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt and Matthias Sobolewski in Berlin; Editing by Mark Potter)