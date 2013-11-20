FRANKFURT Insurers in the European Union must revamp their products to counter the effects of low interest rates ahead of the introduction of new solvency capital rules for the sector in 2016, the bloc's insurance watchdog said on Wednesday.

Low rates have slashed insurers' income from investments and raised the future cost of guarantees to policy holders, placing insurers in a bind. This month's quarter point rate cut by the ECB - bringing the main rate to a record low 0.25 percent - is further piling on the pain.

This is the No. 1 problem facing the insurance sector, and the issue will be a key focus of insurer stress tests regulators will be conducting next year.

"The next two years should be used to actively implement measures to avoid the worst-case scenarios," Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), told an industry conference in Frankfurt.

New risk capital rules for insurers agreed last week contain measures to help insurers deal with solvency issues stemming from low interest rates.

"Nevertheless, we cannot wait for 2016 to deal seriously with this issue," Bernardino said.

Underscoring the sense of urgency, a top German finance ministry official told the conference that Berlin would tweak regulations in the first quarter next year to provide some relief to the country's beleaguered life insurers, though he said it was premature to give details. <ID:L5N0J5255>

Bernardino said insurers must change the design of their products to bring about a gradual change in their business mix.

He did not specify how insurers should change their products, but Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz (ALVG.DE), and Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) insurance unit Ergo are already selling revamped savings products that move away from the traditional long-term guarantees that have been popular in Germany.

Both companies say sales of the new products are going well, in the face of initial concerns that they would be hard to explain to consumers.

Bernardino said revamped insurance products must be simpler, fair and not over-priced, preserving the rights of policy holders while avoiding the risk of mis-selling claims.

"The insurance market needs to learn the lessons from the mis-selling cases that occurred in the past in the different countries and pay enough attention to the huge reputational and financial consequences stemming from the unacceptable misconduct behaviour of some financial institutions," he said.

SOLVENCY II

Following last week's breakthrough deal between the European Parliament, the European Commission and EU governments to finalise the terms of the new Solvency II rules, Bernardino said they could form the basis for agreeing capital definitions for the insurance sector internationally.

"The objective should be to have Solvency II as a practical implementation of the international standard," he said.

"Nevertheless, we should be open to make adjustments to our system if that is needed. Companies should be subject to only one capital standard," he said.

Insurers had long worried that the Solvency II rules would frighten investors by causing unnecessary volatility in the regulatory capital they are required to hold.

Bernardino urged financial markets not to penalise insurers for that volatility.

"It is time to understand that there is no economic risk-based regime in insurance without a certain degree of volatility in capital requirements," he said.

EIOPA is also seeking a budget that is independent of the overall EU budget, as well as greater powers to look at individual company and product data, Bernardino said.

