FRANKFURT Germany said it would come to the aid of insurers battling the consequences of record low interest rates on Wednesday, while EU regulators urged insurers to revamp their business models to deal with the problem.

Insurers and regulators have identified rock bottom yields as the biggest problem because they choke off insurers' investment income while simultaneously raising the cost of future guarantees to policy holders.

Germany has already ordered insurers to cut the interest rates they can offer on new savings policies and also forced them to build up reserves to cover the yawning gap between low current rates and those future liabilities.

Thomas Steffen, a top official in Germany's Finance Ministry and former insurance regulator, said more help is on the way and would probably be announced in the first quarter.

"It will be a balanced package," Steffen said on the margins of an industry conference, adding that the goal was bolstering the long-term stability of the sector but that it was premature to give details.

Insurers are "collateral victims" in a financial crisis that originated in the banking sector and that ushered in years of exceptionally low interest rates, said Denis Kessler, chief executive of French reinsurer Scor (SCOR.PA), who said his worst fear is five more years of rock bottom rates.

"This scenario would lead to terrible turmoil on the life insurance market," Kessler told the conference.

Low interest rates will be a key focus in insurer stress tests that the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), the European Union's powerful insurance watchdog, will be conducting next year.

REDESIGN PRODUCTS

EIOPA on Wednesday urged insurers to revamp their products ahead of the introduction of new solvency capital rules in 2016, which will make policies with long-term guarantees - popular in Germany - more expensive for insurers to offer.

"The next two years should be used to actively implement measures to avoid the worst-case scenarios," EIOPA Chairman Gabriel Bernardino told the conference.

New risk capital rules for insurers agreed last week contain measures to help insurers deal with solvency issues stemming from low interest rates.

"Nevertheless, we cannot wait for 2016 to deal seriously with this issue," Bernardino said, arguing that redesigning products would prompt a gradual change in the business mix.

Bernardino said he agreed with remarks by Scor's Kessler, who said insurers would do well to focus on biometric products like long-term care, health, longevity and mortality risks.

"We should focus on biometrics rather than try to escape fate by concentrating on savings products where we have no competitive advantage," Kessler told the conference.

Even in Germany, home of the long-term savings guarantee, change is under way.

Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz (ALVG.DE), and Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) insurance unit Ergo are already selling revamped savings products that move away from traditional guarantees. Both companies say sales are going well, despite initial concerns that they would be hard to explain to consumers.

Bernardino said revamped insurance products must be simple, fair and not over-priced, preserving the rights of policy holders while avoiding the risk of mis-selling claims.

"The insurance market needs to learn the lessons from the mis-selling cases that occurred in the past in the different countries and pay enough attention to the huge reputational and financial consequences stemming from the unacceptable misconduct behaviour of some financial institutions," he said.

