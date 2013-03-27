The EU flag flies outside the Reichstag, the seat of Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin November 29, 2012. The inscription reads: ''The The German People.'' REUTERS/Thomas Peter

FRANKFURT The EU's insurance watchdog on Wednesday took action to prepare insurance companies and their national regulators for new rules that will bring sweeping changes to the industry's risk and capital management.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) issued draft guidelines covering insurers' system of governance, risk assessments, reporting procedures and the process for getting individual capital models approved by regulators.

The watchdog aims to have its guidelines take effect on January 1, 2014 but many aspects of the rules will be phased in after that date.

These are partly a response to political delays in finalising a full set of risk capital rules for insurers known as Solvency II, which may not be in place until 2017 or even later. These rules have already been a decade in the making.

Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of EIOPA, said an earlier start to Solvency II was possible, provided the European Commission, member states and parliament could agree on certain aspects of the rules later this year.

"I still believe it will be possible to have the system start ... on January 1, 2016," Bernardino told a press briefing.

Bernardino said the guidelines, which are open for public comment until June 19, should spur companies and regulators to act. "We want concrete steps from the different types of companies so that when Solvency II will start to be implemented, we can say that we have done all we could to get supervisors and companies prepared," he said.

Bernardino said national authorities should use the time before Solvency II comes in to get used to supervising a risk-based system.

A source of friction for many small and medium-sized insurers is the amount and frequency of data they will have to report to national supervisors under the Solvency II rules.

The watchdog said it would introduce thresholds to take account of the needs of these smaller companies in quarterly and annual data reporting ahead of the official Solvency II start date.

Europe's big insurers like Allianz (ALVG.DE), AXA (AXAF.PA) and Generali (GASI.MI) are considered to be well prepared for Solvency II's sophisticated risk management requirements and extra administrative burdens.

Bernardino also said national watchdogs themselves also had much work ahead to ensure their systems were ready to check the quality of data submitted by companies.

"Supervising under a risk-based system like Solvency II will be a different game," Bernardino said.

(To see EIOPA's consultation documents, click on:

here)

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Jane Merriman)