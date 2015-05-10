CAIRO The initial public offering (IPO) of Egypt's largest medical diagnostics company on the London Stock Exchange was 11.2 times oversubscribed, the advising bank said on Sunday, suggesting heavy foreign appetite for an Egyptian firm operating across the Middle East.

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH) (IDHC.L) said last week it had priced its offering of 65.2 million shares at an $4.45 per ordinary share, giving it a market capitalisation of $668 million.

The offering had "raised total demand in excess of $3.7 billion, which reflects an oversubscription ratio of 11.2x," EFG Hermes said in a statement released Sunday, adding that bids came from North American, European and Middle Eastern investors.

EFG Hermes was the joint global coordinator and joint bookrunner on the IPO, which offered 43.5 percent of IDH, excluding an additional 6.5 percent over-allotment option, the bank said.

IDH is the largest fully-integrated private-sector medical diagnostic services provider in Egypt, with full pathology and molecular diagnostics, genetics testing, and basic radiology, EFG Hermes said.

IDH has operations in Egypt, Jordan and Sudan, the company said on its website.

