The head of global sales at Intel Corp's McAfee Security division is leaving the company to take a job with another firm, McAfee said on Tuesday.

The executive, Joe Sexton, is one of only a handful of top managers who had remained with the world's No. 2 maker of anti-virus software following its February 2011 sale to Intel for $7.7 billion (4.8 billion pounds).

McAfee has previously lost its chief executive along with other key executives in technology development, research and sales.

The company named Asia Pacific sales chief Steve Redman to replace Sexton, who could not be reached for a comment.

McAfee said in a statement that Sexton was taking a "leadership role in a non-competing technology company."

The company also named Penny Baldwin as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. She was previously acting CMO and senior vice president of global brand strategy and marketing at Yahoo Inc.

The management changes come a month after a McAfee spokesman disclosed that the company planned to lay off "a small percentage" of its approximately 7,100 employees.

Company spokesman Ian Bain declined to comment on Tuesday on the progress of those layoffs.

