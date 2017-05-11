NEW YORK Intelsat SA (I.N) on Thursday extended for a second time a deadline for its bondholders to decide whether to accept a haircut on their holdings, a concession necessary for the debt-laden satellite operator's merger with its peer OneWeb Ltd.

The deadline for a bond swap that would cut creditors' debt was extended until Monday, May 15, Luxembourg-based Intelsat said. For OneWeb to acquire Intelsat, Intelsat's bondholders must accept about $3.6 billion (2.7 billion pounds) less than face value on their debt holdings, a condition they have so far been unwilling to accept.

To entice OneWeb to negotiate on a higher bid for their bond holdings, a group of Intelsat debt investors late on Wednesday were planning on putting together a counter-proposal to the current offer, Reuters reported. OneWeb is backed by Japanese telecommunications company SoftBank Group Corp. (9984.T)

Intelsat faces a May 29 deadline to get its bondholders to trim some of the value of its $15 billion in debt, under the terms of its original agreement with OneWeb in February.

The company, a satellite pioneer that broadcasted Neil Armstrong's moon walk, had agreed to extend the offer to the creditors once before. The offer was previously due to expire April 20.

To consummate a deal with OneWeb, Intelsat needs holders of at least 85 percent of the total face value of each series of its bonds to participate in the exchanges.

