Inter Milan's honorary chairman Massimo Moratti holds an Inter Milan jersey as chairman Erick Thohir (L) casts a shadow on the screen before a news conference in Milan November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN Indonesian investors paid 75 million euros (62 million pounds) and took on all of Inter Milan's 180 million euros debt in exchange for a 70 percent stake in the Serie A football club, former owner Massimo Moratti said on Friday.

The International Sports Capital consortium, owned by business tycoon Erick Thohir and his two Indonesian partners Rosan Roeslani and Handy Soetedjo, carried out a 10 million euro capital increase to take over the club.

Another 65 million euros was paid as a premium on the shares bought to reach a 70 percent stake, a source close to the club said.

The deal values the club at around 350 million euros, the source said.

