LONDON France's Vivalis (VLS.PA) is set to buy Intercell ICEL.VI in a deal valuing the Austrian vaccine maker at around 133 million euros ($174 million), and creating an enlarged player in the European biotech industry.

Both companies are loss-making and the tie-up, billed as a merger of equals, will allow for cost savings of 5 million to 6 million euros a year, the companies said on Sunday.

The combined group - to be known as Valneva, with listings in Paris and Vienna - also plans to raise 40 million euros via a rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet.

Former Vivalis shareholders will hold approximately 55 percent of the combined entity and Intercell investors 45 percent, immediately after the deal completes.

The decision to merge with Vivalis follows a difficult period for Intercell, which has a vaccine for Japanese encephalitis on the market, but has been struggling to get back on track after a string of product setbacks.

For Vivalis, the acquisition offers an opportunity to accelerate its drive to establish a profitable business based on finished products.

The French company's primary expertise is in using technology based on stem cells from embryonic ducks. It licenses its EB66 cell line to pharmaceutical companies for the production of vaccines and drugs, including antibody-based treatments.

Thomas Lingelbach, the current chief executive of Intercell - who will also head the new Lyon-based group - said the merger would bring together Vivalis' technological know-how with Intercell's product development and manufacturing experience.

Under the terms of the deal, Intercell shareholders will receive 13 Vivalis new ordinary shares for 40 Intercell shares, representing a premium of 38.5 percent to the Austrian company's closing share price on December 14, when the company was valued at 96 million euros, or 31.7 percent above the three-month average.

Intercell shareholders will also get 13 new preferred shares for 40 Intercell, with each preferred share to be converted into 0.481 new Valneva ordinary share in the event of successful approval of Intercell's experimental Pseudomonas vaccine.

Societe Generale is advising Vivalis and Goldman Sachs International is working for Intercell on the deal, which is expected to be completed in May 2013.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by G Crosse)