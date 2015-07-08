China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
NEW YORK Intercontinental Exchange Inc's (ICE.N) NYSE Group, which includes the New York Stock Exchange, said on Wednesday that it temporarily suspended trading in all of securities on its exchanges following earlier reports of technical difficulties.
A NYSE spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.
(This story has been refiled to changes day of week in first paragraph to Wednesday from Tuesday)
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.