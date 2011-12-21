InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG.L) is expanding options that enable customers to find and reserve rooms using mobile devices, as revenue from mobile booking this year is expected to top its previous forecast of $130 million.

The hotel company, whose brands include Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and Staybridge Suites, is rolling out new apps for Kindle Fire, Google TV and Android Tablets as part of its Priority Club Reward loyalty program. It already has mobile applications for Windows Phone, Android and the iPhone.

Hotels are increasing their marketing through social media to make booking more convenient for customers. Michael Menis, vice president, Web and Interactive marketing at InterContinental, said mobile marketing was "a relatively small part of our overall e-commerce budget" but is growing every year.

Menis said IHG now expects mobile booking revenue in 2011 to exceed $130 million. That compares with gross mobile booking revenue of $38 million in 2010 and $2.5 million in 2009.

