LONDON World No 1 hotelier InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L) said its trading momentum was good in August and September as it had not seen any significant impact from global recession fears and mounting debt concerns in the United States and Europe.

New chief executive Richard Solomons said that his British group, home to Crowne Plaza as well as Holiday Inn and InterContinental hotel brands, had yet to see any real effect from any dip in external economic activity.

"We are not saying there will be no impact, but right now we don't really see any impact from external economic activity," he told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Solomons said his group had survived the post-Lehman Brothers collapse recession in 2008 better than its competitors, and was confident but not complacent going forward as the group has low debt and an investment grade rating.

"We don't see anything in our numbers today that tells me that there is any difference in our momentum going forward," he added.

Solomons said that the U.S. hotels industry, which accounts for a quarter of worldwide hotel rooms, had a record August in terms of rooms booked, and added his group had always beaten the industry.

He said that the hit to 2011 profits from unrest and earthquakes was likely to be towards the bottom of its previous $15-20 million forecast range, as while Egypt was still a problem market, Japan had recovered very quickly.

The group has seen good interest for its Barclay New York InterContinental hotel and was well placed to sell it by the end of the year, with analysts putting a value of $300-350 million on one of the group's few remaining fully-owned hotels.

