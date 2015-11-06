A traffic light is pictured in front of the Intercontinental hotel where nuclear negotiations between Iran and policymakers from six major powers are taking place, in Geneva November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, one of the world's largest hoteliers, is exploring strategic options including a potential sale or merger, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

IHG is discussing with financial advisers whether to sell itself or combine with a competitor as the sector consolidates, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1Hwu9dG)

Shares in IHG climbed 5 percent to a 4-month high of 2,741 pence, valuing the company at about 6.2 billion pounds. The stock was the top riser on Britain's FTSE 100 index.

The company, which runs over 4,900 hotels under brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, declined to comment on the report.

IHG said last month it was confident in its outlook after reporting higher-than-expected growth in its third quarter.

The hotelier in July declined it was in deal talks with rival Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Soumithri Mamidipudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)