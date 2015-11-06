German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year - report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, one of the world's largest hoteliers, is exploring strategic options including a potential sale or merger, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
IHG is discussing with financial advisers whether to sell itself or combine with a competitor as the sector consolidates, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1Hwu9dG)
Shares in IHG climbed 5 percent to a 4-month high of 2,741 pence, valuing the company at about 6.2 billion pounds. The stock was the top riser on Britain's FTSE 100 index.
The company, which runs over 4,900 hotels under brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, declined to comment on the report.
IHG said last month it was confident in its outlook after reporting higher-than-expected growth in its third quarter.
The hotelier in July declined it was in deal talks with rival Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.
