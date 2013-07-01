Amazon blames human error for cloud-service disruption
Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON Huawei Technologies, Nokia Corp and ZTE Corp did not violate cell phone patents owned by InterDigital Inc, a judge at the International Trade Commission said in a preliminary decision on Friday.
The ITC's final decision in the case is expected to be issued in October.
InterDigital, which buys and licenses patents, had accused the companies of violating seven patents used to make 3G wireless devices. The patents cover conservation of power and ensuring the right data goes to the right recipient, among other technology.
LG was originally part of the case but was removed by the ITC based on a claim by LG that it had a right to arbitration. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit disagreed, and the issue is pending.
InterDigital asked the ITC to ban the U.S. sale of the three companies' 3G wireless mobile devices. While much of the world is moving to 4G, 3G remains broadly in use.
The ITC, a quasi-judicial federal agency, is a popular venue for patent fights because its docket moves fairly quickly and it can order a sales ban for any device which infringes a patent.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)
Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Institutional investors anxious not to be left out of this year's marquee initial public offering helped Snap Inc pull off the biggest U.S.-listed technology share sale this week since Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba Group Holding Inc smashed records in 2014.
LOS ANGELES As shares of California-based Snap Inc began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, two dozen residents of the company's adopted home of Venice Beach protested outside its offices, accusing the growing tech company of spoiling their seaside community.