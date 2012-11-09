LONDON IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia, on Friday reported a 25 percent fall in third-quarter operating profit, hit by rising fuel costs and a poor performance from its Spanish unit.

The airline group posted an operating profit of 270 million euros in the three months to the end of September, down from 363 million euros at the same point last year.

Passenger revenues rose 9.1 percent during the period, while fuel costs rose 15.4 percent, it said.