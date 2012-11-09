How do you say deja vu in Greek?
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
LONDON IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia, on Friday reported a 25 percent fall in third-quarter operating profit, hit by rising fuel costs and a poor performance from its Spanish unit.
The airline group posted an operating profit of 270 million euros in the three months to the end of September, down from 363 million euros at the same point last year.
Passenger revenues rose 9.1 percent during the period, while fuel costs rose 15.4 percent, it said.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.
MUNICH German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Saturday that the euro was too low for Germany but made clear that Berlin had no power to address this "problem" because monetary policy was set by the independent European Central Bank.