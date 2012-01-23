AUCKLAND A New Zealand judge reserved his decision on Monday on whether to grant bail to the founder of online file-sharing website Megaupload ahead of an extradition hearing on charges of internet piracy and money laundering.

Kim Dotcom, a German national, also known as Kim Schmitz, was ordered to be held in custody until the judge issues a written decision, no later than Wednesday.

"Given the breadth of issues covered in this bail application and the seriousness of the issues, I am going to reserve my decision," said Judge David McNaughton.

