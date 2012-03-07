ROME The Italian branch of the hackers group Anonymous took down the Vatican's website on Wednesday, saying it was an attack on the Roman Catholic Church's scandals and conservative doctrine.

The Vatican website www.vatican.va was inaccessible. A spokesman said he could not confirm that the crash was the work of the hackers group but said technicians were working to bring it back up.

A statement on the Italian website of the loosely-knit cyber-activists group accused the Church of being responsible for a long list of misdeeds throughout history, including the selling of indulgences in the 16th century and burning heretics during the Inquisition.

"Today, Anonymous has decided to put your site under siege in response to your doctrine, liturgy and the absurd and anachronistic rules that your profit-making organisation spreads around the world," the website said.

It also accused the Vatican of being "retrograde" in its interfering in Italian domestic affairs "daily."

Anonymous, along with another group LulzSec, has taken credit for a number of high-profile hacking actions against companies and institutions, including the CIA.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella)