Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
Varo Energy, a joint venture between the world's top oil trader Vitol and private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O), says it has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Inter Oil B.V., the holding company of retail and wholesale businesses operating under the brand names "Brand Oil" and "Amigo" in the Netherlands
Through the acquisition, VARO will expand its retail network in the Netherlands by 84 gas stations mostly situated in the north-east of the country
Together with its existing retail service station network, which VARO operates under the brand “Argos”, the company will operate nearly 150 fuel service stations in the Netherlands and Germany.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso in London; editing by Jason Neely)
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Google parent Alphabet Inc posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Thursday, hurt by a higher tax rate, but analysts cheered the company's progress in diversifying its business beyond advertising.