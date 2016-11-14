Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
Support services and construction company Interserve Plc (IRV.L) said Chief Executive Adrian Ringrose would step down in 2017.
The company said Ringrose, its CEO of about 13 years, would continue in his current role until his successor was appointed.
Interserve shares were up 4.2 percent at 373.69 pence on Monday at 1459 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
The CEO's resignation is the second big management move in about 12 months, after its then-chairman Lord Norman Blackwell was replaced by Glyn Barker on Jan. 1.
Interserve has been struggling with rising debt, restructuring at its units and a slowdown in its home market, with major business surveys showing that Britain's economy appears to be losing steam after it voted in June to leave the European Union.
Separately, the company reiterated its full-year forecast, adding that Interserve's performance for the first 10 months of the year were in-line with expectations.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Google parent Alphabet Inc posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Thursday, hurt by a higher tax rate, but analysts cheered the company's progress in diversifying its business beyond advertising.