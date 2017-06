Support services and construction company Interserve Plc (IRV.L) named Debbie White as chief executive, with effect from Sept. 1.

The company said in November Adrian Ringrose, its CEO of about 13 years, would step down in 2017.

Ringrose will remain in the role until his successor takes over, to ensure an orderly transition, the company said.

