LONDON British support services and construction company Interserve plc (IRV.L) said it had been hit by cost overruns and delays in a energy-from-waste contract in Glasgow, resulting in it taking a 70 million pound charge in its first half.

The company said on Friday that net debt was expected to be around 35 million pounds higher than guided at both the half year and the full year as a result.

