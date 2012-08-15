Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
Interserve Plc (IRV.L) said first-half profit rose about 8 percent on strong growth in its support services business and the British support services and building company reiterated its full-year outlook.
The company, whose services range from cleaning Sainsbury supermarkets to building shopping malls in the Middle East, said medium-term outlook for its businesses remained positive and that it won projects worth 1.4 billion pounds ($2.20 billion) as of June 30.
Profit before tax rose to 32.6 million pounds for January-June, up from 30.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue grew about 3 percent to 1.21 billion pounds.
Interserve's support services business, which includes building maintenance and security, grew 11.5 percent to 572.1 million pounds in the UK.
Interserve, which started in 1884 as The London and Tilbury Lighterage Company, raised its interim dividend to 6.4 pence per share from 6 pence last year.
Shares in the company closed at 324 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.6375 British pounds)
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
VIENNA Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging them of wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro (1.67 billion pound) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.