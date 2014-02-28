Support services and construction company Interserve Plc said it had agreed to buy a facilities service business from a unit of Rentokil Initial Plc for 250 million pounds ($416.78 million), seeking to strengthen its foothold in the British support services market.

The FTSE-250 component also posted an 8 percent rise in full-year profit as an early recovery in the British homebuilding sector offset weak international construction activity from the first half of 2013.

Interserve, whose services range from cleaning Sainsbury's supermarkets to building shopping malls in the Middle East, said its acquisition of Initial Facilities would add to earnings significantly in the first full year.

It added that the deal would be funded through a new bank facility, together with proceeds of a placing of up to 9.99 percent of the company's ordinary share capital.

Initial Facilities provides services including cleaning, catering, security, mechanical and energy management, Interserve said.

Headline pretax profit rose to 81.1 million pounds in the year ended December 31, compared with 75.3 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose 12 percent to 2.19 billion pounds.

Revenue rose nearly 9 percent to 802.2 million pounds at Interserve's UK construction business.

Britain's construction sector - which accounts for 6.3 percent of gross domestic product - has benefited from a sharp pick-up in the housing market that has been bolstered by government-backed schemes and record low interest rates.

Larger rival Kier Group said on Thursday that it was optimistic about a recovery in the construction market after its building division posted an 18 percent rise in first-half revenue.

Construction output in Britain rose modestly in the fourth quarter of 2013, spurred on by the most new housing built since the first quarter of 2008, according to data from earlier in the month.

However, output is still 12.2 percent below its pre-crisis peak, a weaker state than in manufacturing or the services sector.

Shares in the company closed at 574.5 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)