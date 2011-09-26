LONDON British testing firm Intertek (ITRK.L) on Monday said outgoing Tesco (TSCO.L) Chairman David Reid will join the firm as its new Chairman next January.

Intertek, which tests products from toys and clothes to oil and renewable technology, said Reid, also a former Chairman of Kwik-Fit Group, would replace Vanni Treves, who will retire on Jan 1 after 10 years in the post.

Reid's departure from Tesco, the world's No. 3 retailer, was confirmed in May when Barclays' (BARC.L) Richard Broadbent was named as his successor, starting in November. Reid, 64, will join the Intertek board as a non-executive director from December 1.

Shares in FTSE-1OO listed Intertek, which last month posted a 14 percent rise in first-half profit, closed at 1,968 pence on Friday, valuing the business at around 3.1 billion pounds.

