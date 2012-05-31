LONDON The UK's financially strapped Coryton refinery will run out of crude oil and start shutting down in phases beginning by the middle of next week, its joint administrator said on Thursday.

The prospects of finding a buyer for Coryton look increasingly remote, said joint administrator Steven Pearson, of PricewaterhouseCoopers. The refinery was one of several owned by Petroplus, Europe's largest independent refiner before it declared insolvency.

"The plant will run out of crude oil to refine, and there are no ships on the way," Pearson told Reuters. He was scheduled to meet with stakeholders including union representatives and parliamentarians starting at 1500 GMT.

The staff will stay at their jobs for now to help shut the plant safely, he said. "We will not announce any immediate redundancies; we'll have more detail in a week's time."

The plant employs 500 people directly and a total of 900 people including contractors.

"We'll begin by closing down the crude units and then move to the blending units. It will be a two-to-three month process to completely close it down," Pearson said.

He said that while there had been plenty of interest in buying the plant, would-be investors also had unrealistic expectations.

"People were expecting returns on capital of 25 to 30 percent, which is just not realistic." He added that 8 to 12 percent would be more likely.

Pearson said the possibility that creditors could keep a share of ownership was examined and rejected.

"They (potential investors) wanted to take too great a share of the company, and it would have involved deferring any returns to the (creditors)," he said.

The Coryton refinery has a capacity to process about 175,000 barrels of crude oil per day and an additional 65,000 barrels per day of feedstock.

Claims by the UK Department of Energy and Climate Change that Coryton's storage facility and jetty on the Thames Estuary would keep operating were open to question, he said.

"It's owned by a private company. They don't own it, so if we choose to shut it, that's up to us," he said.

He added, however, that there were enough commercial reasons to keep the facilities open.

The refinery will be attractive to investors and oil companies as a storage facility due to its connections to the transport infrastructure, he said.

"It runs directly onto a dual carriageway, it has a pipeline direct to Heathrow (airport) and it's on the sea."

Among other Petroplus refiners, Ingolstadt in Germany was bought this week by Swiss-based trader Gunvor and Cressier in Switzerland sold to Vitol and Petroplus founder Marcel van Poecke.

