LONDON UK unconventional gas company Cuadrilla Resources could sell first shale gas recovered from its Lancashire project by mid-2013, its chief executive told Reuters, despite an exploration suspension after scientists measured tremors in the area.

The Lichfield-based company has valued the amount of shale gas in place -- not the recoverable volume -- at its site near Blackpool at 200 trillion cubic feet, the top end of what is estimated can be recovered from Europe's largest reserves in Poland.

"If we were to have a field development plan we would guess that one or two years from next summer is when we'd start selling gas on a well-by-well basis," said Cuadrilla Resources Chief Executive Mark Miller.

Fracking work -- an exploration method used to retrieve gas trapped in rock formations by injecting high-pressure water, sand and chemicals -- at the site in the Bowland Basin was suspended in June after scientists measured two earth tremors in the area.

But Miller is confident the government will allow his company to continue operations after reviewing a report into the incidents due to be submitted to the energy ministry (DECC) early next month.

"I am convinced that when the report is out the public, DECC and the regulatory authorities will look at that and be confident we can carry forward our fracking operations without any issues," Miller said.

Countries like France have adopted a harsh stance against shale gas on grounds that it damages the environment and banned all exploration work.

The UK government has not made any comments about banning the technology and a parliamentary report in May said there was no need to impose a moratorium on conventional gas drilling.

Within six to eight months Cuadrilla Resources will have carried out further tests to estimate how much of the vast reserves it can recover.

The company's high-end case foresees drilling 800 wells over 16 years and hopes for a 20 percent recovery margin per well, Miller said.

Cuadrilla Resources has a five-year licence until 2013 to explore for gas in the Bowland Basin and will decide next summer whether to apply for a production licence.

The firm estimates its business could generate 5-6 billion pounds in tax revenue for the government over 30 years and 120 million pounds in income for local councils.

