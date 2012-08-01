The building site of a coal power plant of German utility giant E.ON is pictured in the western city of Datteln May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

LONDON The UK unit of Germany's top utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) is to close its huge 1,380-megawatt (MW) fuel oil-fired power plant on the Isle of Grain more than three years early because the station is no longer needed for power generation, the company said.

The plant has been idle for the past two years as its role of providing back-up electricity at peak times has been supplanted by old gas-fired power plants, which are cheaper to run.

"The Grain-A power station, which has not generated power during the last two years, was originally due to be closed by the end of 2015 as it does not meet the stringent environmental requirements set by the European Union's Large Combustion Plant Directive (LCPD)," the company said in a statement.

The EU's LCPD imposes stricter guidelines for highly polluting plants, leaving operators the choice of fitting cleaner equipment or limiting operation to the end of 2015 or 20,000 hours from January 1, 2008, whichever comes first.

Around 16 staff will lose their jobs at the 33-year old Isle of Grain plant, but E.ON said it was looking at options to redeploy them.

E.ON UK also announced earlier this year it will close its 1,940-MW Kingsnorth coal-fired plants in March 2013 when it is expected to run out of allocated running hours under the EU directive.

E.ON UK's competitor Centrica (CNA.L) has also decided to mothball a number of its older gas-fired power plants due to shrinking profits from burning gas for electricity generation.

E.ON UK's chief executive Tony Cocker told Reuters in an interview that the company did not have plans to close or modernise any of its gas-fired power plants.

"We're pleased with our gas plants but it all has to be economic so we continue to monitor it," he said.

The company last year opened one of Britain's most efficient gas-fired power plants on the Isle of Grain, adjacent to the oil-fired plant.

E.ON UK is also on track to convert one 500-MW unit at its Ironbridge coal-fired plant to burning biomass from early next year, a process which the government last week supported by creating a subsidy category for biomass conversion from April 2013.

The plant is also restricted to operating until the end of 2015 under the LCPD and Cocker said the company did not plan to seek a relicensing of the plant to run beyond that date due to high investment required.

The company's Ratcliffe coal-fired plant, which was fitted with equipment that reduces emissions of climate-harming gases, could also run on biomass in the future, Cocker said.

"Burning biomass (at Ratcliffe) is obviously something we should consider," he said.

FREEZE ON BILLS

E.ON UK is also the only energy provider in Britain to have promised not to increase energy bills in 2012, a pledge made earlier this year when other suppliers said they expected a rise.

"We were comfortable we could make that promise and also deliver our profit promise to our shareholders that we deliver our forecast," Cocker said, but ruled out that a price freeze would extend to 2013.

"There are further price pressures which will come into play next year which are around the social and renewable obligations and transmission costs. That's not about the commodity price," he said.

E.ON, together with its German rival RWE (RWEG.DE), in March put its Horizon nuclear new build project up for sale but Cocker refused to comment on bidder interested in buying the company.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps)