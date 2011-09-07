LONDON A youngster on the British energy market, Ovo Energy managed to cut gas prices for its customers this summer while its big rivals angered theirs with double digit bill increases.

CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick told Reuters it was thanks to an efficient business structure and low operational costs.

"It's fair to say that more efficient companies should be able to pass on more savings to consumers," he said in an interview.

"We work hard to buy at the best price in the wholesale market, we use really modern IT systems, and we do a really good job with customer service, which means fewer complaints and refunds, that helps us keep our costs down."

Ovo Energy, which supplies power and gas to around 53,000 customers in Britain, reduced its charges for gas supplied to dual fuel customers last month, at a time when five of Britain's main energy suppliers increased power and gas tariffs by an average 14.44 percent.

Fitzpatrick said the decrease was merely an adjustment based on higher margins made from gas contracts, but large suppliers blamed steep underlying wholesale prices and higher transmission costs for their tariff increases, factors which Ovo Energy is also exposed to.

The new market entrant, which started supplying energy two years ago, has a turnover of 70 million pounds and plans to start its own power generation projects, preferably renewable energy, to supply its targeted one million customers by 2020.

Fitzpatrick aims to supply 100 percent green energy to its customers one day, but said government support for renewable energy has to be fair, especially for emerging technologies such as solar power.

"People who live in one-bedroom flats in Scotland end up paying more for energy to subsidise people in the south of England to have solar panels. It's quite a regressive system," he said.

Fitzpatrick has also been involved in talks with Energy Secretary Chris Huhne who met with small energy suppliers before the summer to find out how to best encourage new suppliers to enter the market.

He proposed designing a mechanism which will allow consumers to easily compare tariffs proposed by energy companies to encourage them to switch to a more valuable supply deal.

"Ofgem is looking at this closely," he said.

He also called for better energy price consistency, saying the difference between standard and discounted tariffs for new customers was too large in some cases, giving consumers who never or very seldom switch supplier a very bad deal.