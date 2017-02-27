Autos, Tesco spur European shares rebound
MILAN European shares bounced back from two days of losses on Friday as auto stocks rose following higher car sales in May and a strong update from Tesco offered relief to the battered retail sector.
MILAN Shares in Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) fell sharply at open on Monday after bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said late on Friday it had decided not to pursue a possible tie-up with Italy's biggest insurer.
By 0805 GMT shares in Generali lost 4.8 percent at 13.4 euros each. Shares in the insurer's top shareholder Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) lost 1 percent bucking a higher banking sector.
Shares in Intesa Sanpaolo, which had fallen sharply since news of its interest in Generali first leaked on Jan. 22, rose 6 percent. The stock had initially failed to start trading on Monday.
Intesa, which had confirmed at the time it was studying a possible tie-up with Generali, said on Friday it had decided against such a deal because it would not create value for its shareholders.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE Mining giant BHP on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board.
Private equity groups trying to take control of British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said 46.6 percent of shares in the lender now counted towards the 50 percent threshold needed by a deadline on Monday for the deal to go through.