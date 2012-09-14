MILAN Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), Italy's biggest retail bank, plans to merge or close nearly a fifth of its Italian branches to cut costs, trade unions said.

Unions said on Friday Intesa management confirmed at a meeting with labour groups that it planned to cut 1,000 branches - double the 400-500 branches expected to be eliminated or merged in the bank's 2011-13 business plan.

That plan said the bank would cut its Italian network to 5,100-5,200 branches by 2013 from 5,500 in 2010.

Italian banks have been cutting jobs and branches to reverse shrinking profitability during a painful recession in their home country and the wider euro zone's debt crisis.

A union source told Reuters that 1,000 jobs were at risk because of the branch closures and a wider reorganisation of the bank's structure also announced on Friday.

"There should be around 2,000 redundancies, but around 1,000 people can be relocated to other units. For the remaining 1,000 we need to find a solution," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Last November, Intesa announced 5,000 job cuts by 2013.

Unions said they were first told of the extra branch closures in May.

Intesa was not available for comment.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Dan Lalor)