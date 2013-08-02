MILAN Net profit at Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), Italy's biggest retail bank, fell more than expected in the second quarter, tumbling 75 percent as it set aside more money to cover souring loans in its recession-hit local market.

The bank, the first Italian lender to report first-half results, posted net profit of 116 million euros (101.2 million pounds) on Friday, compared with 470 million euros a year ago and an average forecast of 183 million euros in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Intesa said it had set aside 2.56 billion euros in the first half of 2013 for loan-loss provisions, up 25 percent from a year ago. In the second quarter alone, loan loss provisions totalled 1.4 billion euros.

That comes on top of loan-loss charges of 4.7 billion euros which the bank booked in 2012, reflecting the difficult economic backdrop in Italy, where Intesa makes 80 percent of its revenue.

Despite the mounting provisions and a poor performance by its Hungarian and Ukrainian units, the bank said it improved its capital strength, its Basel III compliant common equity ratio rising to 11 percent from 10.7 percent at the end of March, one of the strongest in Italy.

Its shares turned negative after the results and were down 2.3 percent at 1.42 euros by 1202 GMT.

"Writedowns on loans are 1.4 billion euros versus 1.2 billion euros expected, and this is weighing," said Fabrizio Bernardi, analyst at Fidentiis.

"But given the economic environment, the results look decent to me. They've done well on net fees and cost control, and the net interest income has stabilised for the first time after five quarters."

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)