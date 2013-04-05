DUBLIN Irish online betting exchange Intrade, which ceased trading after uncovering possible financial irregularities, has asked members to waive part of their account balances for now to help fill a $700,000 (456,590 pounds) hole so it can avoid liquidation.

The popular exchange, which had allowed members to bet on everything from future financial data to the weather and the choice of the next Pope, froze all accounts in March after the irregularities were discovered.

All members with balances in excess of $1,000 have been asked to agree to a forbearance arrangement to allow the company to remain solvent, the company said in a statement posted on its web site on Friday.

It said it hoped to eventually pay all the balances back in full.

The company, which is based in Dublin, said it is also seeking investments from current and new investors and would update its members on March 16.

Intrade director Ronald Bernstein said in the statement that the company now understood what had caused the cash shortfall, but that he was not at liberty to elaborate.

Intrade's auditors expressed concern in February over payments made to founder John Delaney - who died in 2011 in an attempt to reach the summit of Mount Everest - and other third parties.

The company intends to "vigorously pursue" claims against two parties for an aggregate amount of more than $3.5 million, if it is able, the statement said.

Intrade's troubles follow the collapse of financial spread-betting company WorldSpreads Group last year after its directors found a shortfall of around 13 million pounds of client money.

