FTSE turns down on sterling strength after inflation jumps
LONDON British shares dipped on Tuesday as sterling strengthened after British inflation shot past the central bank's target for the first time in three years.
WASHINGTON U.S. business inventories rose a bit more than expected in September but the government also revised slightly downward its estimate for August's gains, suggesting little impact on views for economic growth in the third quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Friday inventories increased 0.3 percent. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories, which are a key component of gross domestic product changes, climbing 0.2 percent.
Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, rose 0.2 percent in September.
Business sales were flat during the month, and at September's sales pace it would take 1.3 months for businesses to clear shelves, unchanged from August.
EDINBURGH While the economic case for Scottish independence once centred on oil, people like company director Niall McLean now argue that trade is the way to ensure their country's future prosperity - and avoid the damage of the United Kingdom leaving the EU.
LONDON Goldman Sachs will begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck as part of its contingency plans for Britain leaving the European Union, the Wall Street firm's Europe CEO said.