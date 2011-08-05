LONDON Investec (INLJ.J) would move to break up the stockbroking and wealth management arms of Evolution Group (EVG.L) were the South African bank successful in its bid for the UK stockbroker, the Financial Times said on Friday.

The newspaper, citing people familiar with the company's thinking, said that Investec, which is also listed in London (INVP.L), is primarily interested in Evolution's private clients operations, Williams de Broe.

Investec is keen to merge Williams de Broe, which reported assets under management of 5.8 billion pounds at the end of December, with its own private clients division, which has assets under management of 30 billion pounds.

The strategy to increase its UK wealth management exposure would fit with Investec's stated ambition of building up revenues from non-lending activities, the FT said.

On Thursday, Investec confirmed it had made a preliminary approach for Evolution but said that there was no certainty a formal offer would be made for Evolution's investment banking and wealth management operations.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill)